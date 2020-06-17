KPT working efficiently

KARACHI: Karachi Port Trust (KPT) is meeting all the requirements of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) through efficient and vigilant handling of incoming oil tankers arriving at the port, an official said on Tuesday.

“OMCs are receiving their respective shipments without any delay on part of the berthing and decanting arrangements,” a KPT spokesperson said.

“KPT is operating round the clock even during the pandemic COVID-19 lockdown situation.”

The KPT official said port activities had been declared by federal and provincial governments as essential services to keep the economic wheel of the country in momentum. “Being the economic gateway of Pakistan, KPT has taken all requisite operational measures in liaison with concerned government departments to ensure that cargo handling at the port remains unaffected during the lockdown period,” he added.

Special storage and warehousing were provided to the cargo being handled at the port under the complexities arising as a result of lockdown, he

said adding, additionally, KPT had given unprecedented waiver in demurrage period to the trade community.

“KPT is providing special storage and warehousing to the cargo being handled at the port under the complexities arising as a result of lockdown,” the official said.