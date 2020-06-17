Gold up Rs900

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased Rs900 per tola on Tuesday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, prices rose to Rs98,900 per tola. Similarly, rate of 10-gram gold moved up by Rs772 to Rs84,791.

In the international market, rates rose $18 to $1,730 per ounce. Prices in the local market remained lower by Rs8,000 per tola as compared to the rates in the Dubai gold market, local jewellers said.