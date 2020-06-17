Gold up Rs900

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased Rs900 per tola on Tuesday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, prices rose to Rs98,900 per tola. Similarly, rate of 10-gram gold moved up by Rs772 to Rs84,791.
In the international market, rates rose $18 to $1,730 per ounce. Prices in the local market remained lower by Rs8,000 per tola as compared to the rates in the Dubai gold market, local jewellers said.