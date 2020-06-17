Wavering on lockdown decision costing lives

LAHORE: The government is in denial both about the coronavirus and the economy. It blames the spread of pandemic on the cavalier attitude of the people, and bad economy on the deeds of past rulers; absolving itself of all responsibility.

The economic situation has deteriorated ever since this government assumed power. The mantra of past loot and corruption has been over used and discarded by the electorate.

The incompetence in handling the economy is now visible to all and sundry. Corona hit the country at a time when the disastrous handling of the economy by the government exposed its tall claims of transparency and governance.

As far as the pandemic is concerned, right from the start this government had devised no plan to tackle. In the first month, it took the threat lightly.

Its leaders gave sermons that the virus would not be deadly for Pakistanis who have better immune systems. However, when the virus started spreading this government reluctantly agreed to lockdown.

But its main leadership continued creating confusion by calling lockdown an elitist measure. Finally, a week before Eid the lockdown was completely lifted.

The citizens were advised to go for smart lockdown which literally meant free movements in markets and bazaars. However, now the coronavirus is spreading at exponential speed after which the second version of lockdown was announced.

Now the infected localities in all large cities are being closed for 15 days. This again is not complete lockdown, but if you look at the localities that have been closed in Lahore for the next 15 days, you will find that this would impact the economic activities in the entire city besides creating confusion.

People living in hot spots closed for 15 days would not be allowed to come out of their locality, nor anyone from outside would be allowed to enter that area. Major residential and commercial localities fall under the category of hot spots.

One fails to understand how this system would work. A person living in a virus invested locked down area would not be allowed to go to another region in the city where his office or factory is located. Similarly, no worker living in safe area would be allowed to enter the locked area even if his office or factory is located in that area.

This would cause an economic chaos. Factories and offices would operate with truncated staff. In case of many factories, the operations might become non-viable at low worker strength.

Operating factory might become a losing proposition.

The entrepreneurs would ultimately close down their businesses until normalcy returns and they are able to operate at full or viable strength.

This stands true for all larger cities. The impact of partial lockdown in cities like Lahore would be almost the same as that of complete lockdown of the entire city.

The only difference would be that those who dared to open their production would suffer greater loss than they would have suffered on complete lockdown.

We will have to go for complete lockdown to reduce the spread of coronavirus. The damage caused to the economy by complete or partial lockdown would almost be the same.

But in case of partial lockdown there was every possibility that the infected population from hotspots or un-infected population from virus free regions would interact and further spread the infection.

In case of complete lockdown, the uninfected people would have no incentive of work to visit the infected areas. The government would have to take a clear stand on lockdown. There is no such thing as smart lockdown in countries like Pakistan where the state is unable to exert its writ.

Our leadership would be well advised to look after the people of Pakistan and instead of offering help to the neighbours; it should concentrate on improving delivery services.

Our leadership gives example of neighbouring India that imposed strict lockdown as soon as the pandemic hit their country.

There is no comparison, as India is six times larger than Pakistan in population. It has more poverty and congested population than Pakistan.

At this point of time, the number of people infected by coronavirus in Pakistan stands at 151,208. In India total number of people infected by coronavirus stand at 344,527.

This is little over two times than Pakistan. Had the spread of the disease been the same in India as in Pakistan, the infections should have been 900,000. Their death rate is higher, but infections in India are much controlled than in Pakistan.