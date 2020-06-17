E&Ps, banks buoy PSX; corona concerns weigh on trade

Stocks made modest gains on Tuesday as energy and financial shares outperformed in thin trade; however, with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic apparently going out of control, risk-averse investors feared economy was in for more shocks, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 0.58 percent or 194.61 points to close at 34,019.12 points level, while KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a high of 0.57 percent or 83.12 points to end at 14,746.73 points level.

Topline Seucrities in a market note said, “In line with regional markets benchmark Index closed positive”.

The brokerage said the market opened slightly positive on the back of strengthening international oil prices resultantly the energy sector closed 1.64 percent higher.

“Investor interest was also observed in pharmaceuticals sector as the cabinet is expected to give approval for Remdesivir, a drug that is used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients,” the brokerage said.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib said, “Selective buying helped the market stabilise as compared to Monday session”. However, the market appeared to be fundamentally strong but the main concern was rising COVID19 cases that might lead to a lockdown, halting all the economic activity, Salman added. Of 375 active scrips, 252 were up, 92 down, and 31 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes were down at 217.925 million shares, compared to 262.839 million shares in the previous session. Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said stocks showed recovery led by oil, banking, and cement scrips amid bull-run in global equities and surge in global crude oil prices.

“The Rs650 billion PSDP proposed in the federal budget FY21 announcement, GDP growth target of 2.1 percent, 6.5 percent low inflation target for FY21 and rupee stability amid G20 debt payment relief helped PSX close in the green zone,” Mehanti added.

Saad Rafi, head of equity sales at Al Habib Capital Markets, said, “The main board showed lacklustre performance with thin volumes”. Few sectors especially E&P (exploration and production) and third-tier stocks saw improvement, which helped market end positive, Rafi said.

“Big tickets were mostly silent as the budgetary announcements were mostly neutral, a non-event for participants,” he said, adding, “The market movement now depends upon coronavirus situation, which was worsening, where city governments were sealing the hotspots”. If prolonged it would affect the market trend, Rafi added. Faisal Shaji, Strategist at Standard Capital, said, "The benchmark index’s maintaining the key 34,000 points’ level is a good omen". “Most of the activity is into side boards, while, a lot of interest is coming into pharmaceutical sector.” However, Shaji said, no post budget rally in cement and steel sector had surfaced so far.

Sateesh Balani, director research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said, “Pakistan equities turned bullish in line with Asian markets, while pharmaceutical sector and select energy stocks outperformed overall market”.

Rafhan Maize, up Rs75 to close at Rs7,090/share, and Mari Petroleum, gaining Rs24.90 to finish at Rs1233.39/share ended the day with most gains, while Nestle Pakistan, losing Rs134 to close at Rs6401.00/share, and Faisal Spinning, down Rs21 to close at Rs259/share, were the main losers. Unity Foods Limited with 20.626 million traded shares led the volumes and gained Rs0.05 end at Rs13.01/share. Searles’ turnover was lowest with 5.551 million shares, whereas it secured Rs4.8 to end at Rs202.03/share.