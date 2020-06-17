Rupee inches down

KARACHI: The rupee was a little changed against the dollar in the interbank market on Tuesday, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 164.87 per dollar, slightly weaker from Monday's close of 164.85 against greenback. In the open market, the rupee ended lower at 165.15 against the dollar. It had settled at 165.05 in the previous session. Dealers said the domestic currency lost some grounds due to weak supplies.

“There were normal import payments, but dollar supply was not enough to meet the demand,” said a foreign exchange dealer at a large bank.

Dollar inflows remain subdued because of decline in exports proceeds and low single digit growth in workers’ remittances.

Dealers expect the currency to follow range-bound trading pattern in coming days. Pakistan is in dire need of foreign exchange inflows to boost the forex reserves and ease pressure on the exchange rate. “We expect potential inflows from the international financial institutions will help rupee gain strength in the near term,” said another dealer. Last week the Asian Development Bank approved a loan worth $500 million for Pakistan to help the country fight the spread of coronavirus.