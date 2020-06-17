England T20Is make-or-break series for me: Fakhar

ISLAMABAD: Flamboyant opening batsman Fakhar Zaman sees the forthcoming three-match T20 series against England as a make or break for his international career.

In a virtual interaction with reporters on Tuesday, Fakhar claimed that the forthcoming T20 series would be of immense importance for him in many ways. “It is a make-or-break series for me.

The series has the potential to sway my career to one direction or the other. Success would give me a permanent place on the team and failure could take me to the edge,” he said.

He admitted getting over-confident at important turns of his career. “When you get some success, you tend to get overconfident and that is what happened with me. Instead of adopting my usual wait and see policy at the outset of my innings, I became irresponsible and that was visible from innings I played against Sri Lanka in the recent T20 series. I need to play with my usual calmness at the start of my innings.

Waiting for the loose ball is key to success at the start of innings,” he conceded.

Fakhar’s lifetime ambition has been to play Tests for his country. “Test cricket is the ultimate and that is what I have been preparing for since I lost selectors favour. Over the last few months I have trained hard and tried to regroup in an effort to gather my momentum for international cricket. I feel I am ready to give a fresh look to my cricketing career,” said the left-handed batsman.

Talking about Younis Khan’s inclusion into the team coaching staff, he said: “I have played under Younis and he definitely is a fabulous batting coach. His inclusion I believe would be of great benefit for all, especially me. I am looking forward to further working on my abilities whenever the action starts at nets.

"Three years after the Champions Trophy, I should have had a permanent place on the team. But my form has been inconsistent. I have worked hard and want to put my career back on track with the T20 series against England.”

Fakhar, who is about to be elevated to the post of Honrary Lieutenant in Navy, hailed his department’s role in bringing the best out of him. “I am really thankful to Navy for supporting me to pursue cricket as a career,” he said.

He said he expected the wickets in England to be helpful for batsmen. “Usually in July and August, wickets get batting friendly in England. I hope to make full use of that,” he added.