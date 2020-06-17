Doping issues discussed

KARACHI: Various doping issues were discussed at a National Anti-Doping Webinar organised by Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation the other day.

The experts for the session were Dr Ucksy Mallick, Member Anti Doping Committee, JJAU, President, Sports Medicine Association of Pakistan (SMAP) and Executive Member, Asian Federation of Sports Medicine (AFSM), and Dr Warda Hameed, Member, Medical Committee, JJAU & Executive Member of PJJF.

Dr Ucksy Mallick's presentation was on doping control process, the hazards of doping, therapeutic use exemption (TUE), and side effects to usage of prohibited substances and methods.