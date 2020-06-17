close
Wed Jun 17, 2020
Our Correspondent
June 17, 2020

Pakistan's sports goods export to Eastern Europe rises

Sports

Our Correspondent
KARACHI: Pakistani authorities have been exploring ways to export sports goods to the Czech Republic as part of a strategy to target non-traditional markets in Eastern Europe, says the Pakistan Economic Survey 2019-20.

The government has undertaken an initiative of marketing activity in Eastern Europe. “This is being carried out as part of a strategy to target non-traditional markets for enhancing trade to the region.

“The ministry of commerce is arranging business delegations of sports goods from Pakistan in coordination with TDAP,” states the survey. Overall, Pakistan’s exports to Eastern Europe witnessed an increase of five percent during July-March FY-2020.

