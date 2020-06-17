Blaming the people

The government has come up with a unique strategy for dealing with the Covid-19 threat that has swept through the world. In Pakistan, we are now averaging some 4,000 cases a day which the National Command and Control Centre says will be managed through a ‘smart’ or selective lockdown. The simpler term, ‘lockdown’, apparently distresses the prime minister, who has consistently opposed it. In Punjab, where most major cities are to be locked down for the most part, with specific areas chosen in Lahore for this, Dr Yasmin Rashid, the provincial health minister, says the people are to blame for the rise in Covid cases. The government’s line is that the failure to follow recommended SOPs has led us to the precarious position where we now stand. There has been no real answer to the question of why the government made no definitive effort to enforce SOPs, as happened in nations such as Italy, Germany, China, the UK and others – despite the higher literacy rate of people there and their greater trust in government.

If these countries need penalties to ensure people followed the SOPs set in place at the time of the lockdown, then it is completely unrealistic on the part of the federal and provincial governments to expect people in our country to take it entirely on themselves to follow guidelines regarding masks, social distancing and other measures. It is even more unrealistic when the essentially ineffective lockdown put in place on March 13 was lifted a few weeks ahead of Eidul Fitr on May 9 and shops opened, with the government saying the people are to blame for the rapid rise in corona cases since then because they gathered in crowds at markets. Naturally, if shops were opened, this was bound to happen. What else did the government actually expect?

Calling the people uncivilized and ignorant doesn’t help the situation. It seems ludicrous to blame people for the spread that has occurred due to consistently confused policies. Even the targeted lockdown announced has confused many. It is still unclear how movement from a lockdown zone to a non-lockdown one will be monitored if at all and who will carry out this task. The failure to ensure social distancing and effective lockdowns has brought about a situation where we are now attempting a selective lockdown at a time when the rest of the world has controlled the spread through universal closures and is now targeting any hotspots that remain. For the sake of Pakistan and its people, we can only hope that we do not reach the 1,200,000 or so cases that federal minister Asad Umer had anticipated could come in by the end of July this year.