The recently announced Punjab budget for 2020-21 is a mixed bag of bad and good news. The good news was that the Punjab finance minister presented it, because the Punjab government does have an elected representative as full-time finance minister – as opposed to the federal government which makes do with an unelected adviser on finance and revenue. Punjab’s total outlay is estimated to be Rs2240 billion for the next fiscal year. Another good news is that an overall amount of Rs337 billion is being allocated to the annual development programme of which nearly a Rs100 billion will be for the social sector. With nearly Rs78 billion for infrastructure development, this sector is likely to get some boost. But the disappointing news is that the production sector in Punjab, which is the backbone of the province has been allocated just Rs17 billion.

The services sector got a slightly better deal with Rs45 billion allocated to it. But even more surprising is the allocation of Rs51 billion for other sectors and Rs47 billion of special programmes. Both these heads amounting to nearly Rs100 billion need some clarification as this is a huge amount. The same applies to as much as Rs25 billion for public private partnership (PPP). The so-called PPP model has been questioned by the courts and people alike. It apparently tries to involve the private and public sectors, but in reality we have seen that in most cases it has resulted in more benefits for the private business people rather than the public. This should be explained, and must be carefully managed.

As usual sectors such as education, health, and employment generation have been given short shrift. The Rs390 billion allocation for education will mostly be consumed by non-development and salary accounts of teachers and education managers. The sectors that should have been given substantial increase in allocations have seen no major improvement even after the corona crisis. Another cause of concern is the allocation of just Rs9 billion for the forest department and Rs13 billion to the livestock sector. That means just Rs22 billion for the two very important sectors of Punjab economy. In his budget speech the minister claimed to have distributed Rs144 billion under the Ehsaas programme. The federal government also has been claiming doling out huge amounts among the needy but neither the federal nor does the provincial government give details of this disbursement such as the district wise breakdown of the beneficiaries or what was the level of transparency in the process. One hopes that the Punjab government manages its economy and finances in a better manner than the federal government is doing at the centre.