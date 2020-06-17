Lockdown confusion

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
It has been confusion from the start: the Punjab health minister announced a lockdown of some areas in Lahore. Good enough till then. But what followed was panic and confusion, with at least a handful of 'lists' of lockdown areas running around social media. The confusion lasted well into the night before the lockdown.
Wonder how we will manage the crisis if we can't even manage a 'smart' lockdown.
Minerwa Khan
Lahore