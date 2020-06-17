close
Wed Jun 17, 2020
June 17, 2020

Lockdown confusion

Newspost

 
June 17, 2020

It has been confusion from the start: the Punjab health minister announced a lockdown of some areas in Lahore. Good enough till then. But what followed was panic and confusion, with at least a handful of 'lists' of lockdown areas running around social media. The confusion lasted well into the night before the lockdown.

Wonder how we will manage the crisis if we can't even manage a 'smart' lockdown.

Minerwa Khan

Lahore

