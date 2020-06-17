For the taxpayer

The government can save a lot of money by stopping subsidies to the IPPs, and sugar and cement industries. Any industry that gets subsidies will never learn to be efficient. Yes the PTI government has done one good thing – closing down Pakistan Steel. I have all sympathies for those employees who have put in the best years of their life and now are facing loss of their jobs. However, Pakistan Steel has been a burden on the taxpayer for most of its existence, except for a few years.

Similarly the government can save a lot of money by selling off state enterprises. It was a folly to nationalize factories, banks, insurance companies, shipping lines, etc. The IMF should remember the taxpayers of Pakistan who hardly get anything in return for paying their taxes.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad