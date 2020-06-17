FBR issues

The FBR has missed all its targets of collecting taxes during the current financial year despite various tall claims. The annual performance reward is a mockery of the PM's decision not to give undue benefit to anybody.

The said award is for good performance and one can easily imagine how good the FBR's performance has been. It is hoped that PM Imran Khan will take a stern view of this case and safeguard the tax money of common people.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad