Two Indian HC officials arrested in hit and run case

ISLAMABAD: Two officials of the Indian High Commission (HC) arrested for hitting a citizen with their vehicle here on Monday.

The accused diplomats were identified as Paul Selvadhas and Diwamu Barhama, both were staff members and working on important positions in the Indian High Commission. The police have recovered objectionable material from their car, the police sources said.

Secretariat Police Station took the two officials of Indian High Commission into their custody and also took control of the vehicle.

The police reached the scene and took the accused into custody. The officials of Indian High Commission were shifted to the Secretariat Police Station and later released after lodging FIR against them.

The people who witnessed the incident told thepolice that two persons riding a black BMW car were heading towards Diplomatic Enclave, adding that the Indian HC officials, rammed into their speedy car into a pedestrian near Serena Hotel at Ataturk Avenue and tried to speed away but people present around the scene intercepted the car as they were driving the vehicle ruthlessly and rashly. The victim sustained serious injuries and went unconscious. The people shifted the wounded passerby to hospital.

The police officials engaged in the investigation of the case told this correspondent that some objectionable and prohibited items were recovered from the Indian High Commission’s BMW car with the diplomatic number. The sources said that both the accused were enjoying diplomatic protection, so, they were properly handed over to the Indian High Commission’s authorities with a letter of their offences as they misused the diplomatic immunity.

Meanwhile, an Indian English daily, the Times of India, featured a report earlier Monday, stating that two officials of the Indian High Commission "had gone missing" in Islamabad.

"The officials were out for an official work before they went missing. The Indian government has taken up the matter with Pakistani authorities," the report had said.

Last month, India declared two officials of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi "persona non grata requiring them to leave India within 24 hours", alleging that they had been found guilty of espionage.

Pakistan had condemned the Indian government’s decision to expel the staff members as part of “persistent anti-Pakistan propaganda”.

Islamabad had said that the two staff members of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were “lifted by the Indian authorities today (31 May 2020) on false and unsubstantiated charges”.

They were subsequently released after the Pakistan High Commission intervened. “We condemn the detention and torture as well as threatening and pressuring of the diplomatic officials to accept false charges,” the Foreign Office had said.