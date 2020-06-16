Sindh IGP takes notice of giving peace award to alleged gangster

KARACHI: After the notice of DIG Larkana regarding the peace award given to Tegho Khan Teghani, chief of his Teghani tribe, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Mahar also issued an explanation to two senior Police officers Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kashmore-Kandhkot Asad Raza and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shikarpur Kamran Nawaz Panjotha.

Two days earlier, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Larkana Irfan Baloch by taking notice of the pictures of SSP Shikarpur Kamran Nawaz Panjotha and SSP Kashmore-Kandhkot Asad Raza giving peace award to Tegho Teghani, which went viral on social media, have issued an explanation to both the officers.

Rao Ahmad Shafi, son of martyred Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rao Shafi, approached the Sindh High Court and Supreme Court and policehigher authorities through a letter complaining against awarding a police award for peace to Sardar Tegho Khan Teghani.IGP Mahar took notice of the pictures of the police officers of giving peace award to Tegho Teghani on social media and issued an explanation to SSP Raza.

IGP Mahar inquired the police officer what the efforts of Tegho Teghani were to restore law and order on which he was given peace award. IGP Sindh and DIG Larkana in their explanation letters to police officers by showing displeasure narrated that this move of SSPs has caused grief and anger in the family of martyred DSP Shafiullah.

Both the SSPs were directed to respond immediately to the matter and also to perform well in the ‘Kacha area’ police operation in their respective districts instead of taking such steps.

Sources in the Sindh Chief Minister House informed The News that the provincial government was seriously considering to remove both the SSPs from their positions.

Rao Ahmed in his letter written to apex courts and higher police authorities has accused Sardar Teghani of harbouring and abetting criminal gangs and anti-social elements.

He, in his letter, mentioned that in August last year, his father, DSP Rao Shafiullah, heading a big police force, was sent to the dacoit-infested katcha area of the district Shikarpur and Kashmore to launch an operation against a gang of criminals which had been holding a folk singer, Jigar Lal, and his band members hostage for ransom. He said when the police force entered the Garhi Tegho area, it was attacked by gangsters after which an encounter took place and DSP Rao Shafiullah was killed.

He claimed that after registration of an FIR against the criminals, Sardar Teghani provided shelter to them. He also alleged that the Sardar worked under the patronage of a provincial minister.

Apart from the action of police authorities and accusation of the son of martyred police officer, according to the official correspondence of Sindh Police, (copy of which is also available) former SSP of Shikarpur Dr Rizwan accused Sardar Tegho Khan Teghani and his Teghani tribe of heinous criminal activities in katcha area of Shikarpur, especially of kidnapping, robberies, and others and have said that there were more than 350 proclaimed offenders and absconders of the same tribe who were wanted by the police.

SSP Rizwan, in his official letter written to the IGP Sindh, also has blamed that criminals of Tegahani tribe under alleged backing of their chief Sardar Tegho Khan were patronised by a provincial minister, allegedly involved in highway robberies, kidnapping for ransom and killing of more than 70 innocent persons including 13 police officers.

This correspondent tried his best to get the version of Sardar Tegho Khan Teghani and called on his cell number but his number was constantly off; however, Teghani, while addressing a press conference at Kandhkot town some four days back, had said that some of his opponents have hatched a conspiracy against him.

Teghani has added that he was the chief of his tribe, a law-abiding and peace-loving citizen, and always have helped police to maintain law and order. Sardar Teghani said the accusation of murdering DSP Rao Shafi and patronising criminals against him was totally wrong and baseless.