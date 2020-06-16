PTI to come up with mini budgets: Hamza

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, while rejecting the budget presented by the Punjab government on Monday, said the PTI would come up with mini budgets and it would make the life of poor people more miserable in the coming days. Talking to the media after the PA budget session, Hamza said that under the PTI government, inflation has skyrocketed and it’s time for the poor people of Punjab to 'fasten the seat belts' as they are going to face further troubles under this government. He said this government has presented a budget in minus. The government failed to control corona at the Taftan Border. The government itself made an alarming claim that the number corona affectees could reach up to 1.2 million whereas an injection, which was available for Rs 25,000, is now being sold for Rs 0.3 million.