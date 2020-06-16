close
Tue Jun 16, 2020
AFP
June 16, 2020

Worldwide corona toll reaches 436,806

AFP
June 16, 2020

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 436,806 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December. At least 8,054,786 cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources on Monday. Of these, at least 4,155,899 are considered recovered.

