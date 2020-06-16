NA budget debate: Kh Asif demands putting finance adviser, SBP governor on ECL

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N parliamentary leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday termed the federal budget as a complete disaster saying that affairs of economy were given in hands of those who have nothing to do with country’s soil.

Khawaja Asif said this while kicking off debate on the federal budget. The opposition leader Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif who was to initiate budget debate isolated himself at his residence in Lahore after he was tested positive for COVID-19, a few days back.

Khawaja Asif unleashing criticism on the rulers, repeatedly asked the government to get performance bonds filled by Adviser on Finance, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Governor State Bank and place their names on the Exit Control List (ECL). Recalling that Abdul Hafeez Shaikh who was finance minister in PPP tenure left the budget deficit at 8.8 percent and would again bring the deficit at 9 percent. “People like him are not liquidators of IMF but now they have become undertakers of IMF,” he said. He said one day Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Governor State Bank would return to serve their lords after destroying the economy saying Shaikh’s partner in his company hails from India. Hesaid Asad Umar who was replaced as finance minister at least belongs to the country and was elected as member of the House getting thousands of votes.

The PML-N leader while criticising the government for not increasing salaries of the government employees said Imran Khan fulfilled only one of his many promises that he would make the people cry. “The government should seek prayers of the government employees and increase their salaries,” he said. He said the government had already admitted its economic defeat by not increasing salaries and pensions of the government employees. “Heaven should not have fallen had the government increased salaries of employees,” he said.

He predicted that the federal budget was temporary one as the mini budget would also be announced saying the government has promoted only corruption of false promises. He pointed out if Nawaz Sharif could be disqualified on the basis of false promises with those looting the country and playing havoc with the economy. He said the incumbent government has not been able to increase revenue left by PML-N government.

Observing that there no chances of improvement of national economy in future, he said the GDP growth rate which was 5.5 percent, now stands in minus rate while per capita income, large scale manufacturing, employment rate and industrial growth rate had also come down.

He said the economic situation had already gone out of control of the government, which now was trying to hide behind shield of COVID-19. Agha Rafiullah of PPP regretted that Asad Umar who used to protect rights of Steel Mills employees did not speak a single word for them in his speech.

Salahuddin Ayubi of MMA asked the government to take care of the government employees and Steel Mills workers. Meanwhile, Minister for Planning Asad Umar while rejecting criticism on government’s economic performance said Prime Minister Imran Khan was riding on nerves of the opposition parties.

He said that those who were on the ECL had reached London. “Speech of the PML-N leader Khawaja Asif gives an impression that Imran Khan is riding on nerves of the opposition parties,” Asad Umar while responding to points raised by the PML-N parliamentary leader in his speech said.

He told the opposition leader that the revenue collection increased by 17 percent during the last year while there was also increase of one and a half times in the foreign investment while country’s currency was also strengthened and exports increased.

On the other hand, Asad Umar said the economic ideology of the PML-N government was based on foreign loans. Saying the PML-N government kept Pakistan currency rate high artificially, the minister for planning questioned as to who purchased dollar bonds during their tenure. “During our tenure, the Pakistan rupees was strengthened the exports increased,” he said adding that Ishaq Dar gave fake strength to the Pak rupee while Miftah Ismail exposed his designs.

Responding to questions being raised on the accountability, Asad Umar said that neither the PTI government made the NAB law nor it appointed the NAB chairman saying the incumbent NAB head was also appointed by the PPP and PML-N.

He pointed that the PML-N leadership had also been criticising politics of Imran Khan who he said not only won the 2018 general elections, formed his government in the Center and achieved two third of majority in the KP province. He said that the PML-N leader also pointed fingers at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital but the hospital raised more funds than expectations.

He told the opposition that in many parts of the world including the US and UK, the economy was squeezed while revenue generation in Pakistan during the last year increased by 17 percent.

Responding to allegations on Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Governor State Bank, Asad Umar asked the opposition to decide that no party would follow those leaders having their properties outside the country.

Coming harsh on the PML-N leadership, Asad Umar said that Nawaz Sharif who went abroad on fake reports of platelets, presented Qatari letter in his support when he was asked to give details of resources of his income. “Now Shahbaz Sharif is swearing before Chaudhry Nisar that London flats belong to Nawaz Sharif,” he said adding that there were also billions of rupees Benami properties of Shahbaz Sharif in the name of his servants.

Sadaqat Abbasi of PTI said the government announced the budget while keeping in view the ground realities. Engineer Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani said the government should bring uniform pay scales for all the departments.