Zulfi defends First Lady, criticises Uzma Kardar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the PM for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Rights Development Syed Zulkfiqar Bukhari has criticised Punjab Assembly Member of PTI Uzma Kardar for her disrespectful remarks about the First Lady Bushra Bibi.

In a tweet, Zulfi Bukhari said: “One can’t expect her to understand the calibre of First Lady but it is extremely shameful of Uzma Kardar to be talking behind her back. PM & First Lady’s respect comes foremost for all of us. Embarrassing behaviour from anyone who claims to be associated with the party.” It’s worth mentioning here that an audio call of Uzma Kardar has been leaked on social media, wherein the PTI MPA can be heard saying indecent things about Bushra Bibi. The MPA said that also passed remarks on role of some Punjab government high officials.

Earlier, the Punjab government had removed Uzma Kardar from the media strategy committee. Source close to Uzma Kardar said that her words were taken out of context, and edited from a private conversation.