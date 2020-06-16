South Punjab in ADP focus

LAHORE: The Punjab government focused on South Punjab in its annual development programme (ADP) by allocating 35 percent from total development outlay of Rs337 billion in the budget for the Fiscal Year 2020-21. The government has made highest amount of Rs97.66 billion which is 29 percent of total development allocations to the social sectors. Out of this, Rs36.64 billion allocated for education sector development schemes, Rs34.93 billion for health and family planning, Rs11.86 billion for water supply and sanitation, Rs630 million for social welfare, Rs400 million for women development and Rs13.19 billion for local government and community development. Further, health and education sectors are also given special attention as Rs12 billion earmarked for the health insurance programme in the province. Moreover, Rs9 billion has been allocated to communicable disease programme combating and curtailing Covid-19. Furthermore, Rs30 billion has been specified for small works programme, Rs8 billion for micro small medium enterprise, Rs3 billion for development of Bahawalpur industrial estate, establishment of artisan village at Taunsa Sharif and Rs80 million specified for a development scheme Taleem Ghar.

The government allocated funds for provision of missing facilities in 360 public schools on need basis, reconstruction of 108 dilapidated school buildings across Punjab, provision of buildings for 72 shelter-less schools, establishment of Taleem Ghar online education programme and Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) initiatives, establishment of HR management information system for school education department, establishment of 35 degree colleges, provision of missing facilities to 30 colleges and strengthening and improvement of the existing buildings of the special education institutions.

Further, 24 percent of the ADP is allocated for infrastructure development by earmarking Rs77.86 billion from Rs337 billion. Out of this, Rs77.86 billion, Rs29.82 billion allocated for roads, Rs17.47 billion for irrigation, Rs4.50 billion for energy, Rs9.73 billion for public buildings and Rs16.33 billion for urban development.

The government has allocated Rs7.75 billion for the uplift schemes of the agriculture sector, out of which Rs412 million will be spent on nine development schemes of South Punjab, whereas Rs440 million specified for Agriculture Research. Two schemes proposed by ABAD and Cholistan Development Authority amounting Rs100 million and Rs412 million respectively have been included. For the elimination of locust, Rs185 million and Rs2 billion allocated for the development schemes.

Similarly, Rs4 billion has been allocated for small farmers through e-credit schemes. Moreover, 12 percent of the Agriculture ADP has been reserved for the high value agriculture. It is expected that Covid-19 will severely impact the Agriculture Sector and it may cause 2-7 percent reduction in the Agriculture GDP.

For the Water and Sanitation Sector Rs11.86 billion allocated for 1,348 schemes of water supply and sanitation, out of which Rs3.68 billion have been specified for South Punjab which is 31 percent of the total allocated amount for the year 20-21, and Rs2.5 billion allocated for the clean drinking water.

For Auqaf and Religious Affairs Rs170 million have been specified for 20 ongoing and one new development schemes. Similarly Rs500 million have been allocated for four ongoing and two schemes of Human Rights and Minority Affairs. Only Rs150 million specified for four ongoing and two new schemes of Labour and Human Resource.

For the Transport Sector, no new scheme has been included in fiscal year 20-21 ADP; however, Rs4.23 billion specified for ongoing schemes, including Lahore Orange Line Mass Transit Project, Axle Load Management and Land Acquisition for Vehicle Inspection and Certification System.

In the next fiscal year, Rs9.734 billion allocated for Public Buildings Sector. The allocated amount includes Rs1.834 billion of foreign assistance from World Bank. Out of total allocated amount Rs8.417 billion have been specified for 158 ongoing and Rs1.317 billion for 53 new schemes.

For the Regional Planning, Rs2.915 billion have been specified in the financial year 20-21, out of which 54 percent amount has been allocated for South Punjab. For Governance and IT Sector, Rs2.4 billion have been allocated, out of which Rs1.196 billion have been specified for improving governance, transparency and accountability.

In the next ADP, Rs1.55 billion have been allocated for six ongoing and four new schemes of Mines and Minerals. For the Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries Sector, Rs11 million have been allocated for monitoring of urban and peri-urban forest policy, while the department's two schemes, including up-gradation and improvement of Bahawalpur Zoo at an estimated cost of Rs47 million and Rehabilitation of Wildlife Park Rahim Yar Khan with an allocation of Rs40 million are also included.

The government has earmarked 14 percent of the budget with allocated amount of Rs45 billion to the services sector with a break-up of Rs2.40 billion for governance and information technology, Rs150 million for labour and human resource development, Rs42.33 billion for transport and mass transit services and Rs500 million for emergency Rescue 1122 service.

The government earmarked Rs5.91 billion for environment protection, Rs200 million for information and culture, Rs300 million for archaeology, Rs17 million for Auqaf and religious affairs, Rs500 million for human rights and minority affairs, Rs29.15 billion for planning and development and Rs25 billion for community development programmes. A block allocation of Rs47.50 billion has been made under the head of special programmes and initiative.

Other major development projects include Human Capital Investment (HCI) Project; Capacity Building of OSH Regimes to promote safer working condition at workplaces; Establishment of Workers Repository Cell; Establishment of Job Centres in Punjab Province; Punjab Ujala programme (Central Punjab) to solarise 44,010 schools so as to complete the target of solarising 15,000 Schools (DLI Based) under Access to Clean Energy Investment Programme; Solarisation of 2,400 Basic Health Units; Under Southern Punjab Poverty Alleviation Project (SPPAP), 900 small housing units will be constructed and given to 900 women, to goat package will be given to 10,000 women, vocation and enterprise training will be given to 5,500 and 1,200 women respectively.