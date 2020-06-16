Smart lockdown revisits

Ag agencies

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Monday decided to impose a smart lockdown in 20 major cities of the country after rise in the number of infection and deaths from the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The decision was taken in line with the prime minister’s announcement of containment of COVID-19 through the smart lockdown strategy. The meeting, chaired by Minister for Planning Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, undertook a comprehensive review of potential COVID-19 clusters and hotspots across the country.

“A total of 20 cities across Pakistan have been identified as having likely increase in ratio or speed of infection, which needs restrictive measures for containment of COVID-19. The same is being shared with the provinces, the forum was apprised. Moreover, 80 hot spots in 9 areas of Lahore will be sealed.

In Islamabad, G-9/2 and G-9/3 had more than 300 cases and were sealed along with Karachi Company whereas the new hotspots in Islamabad, which were being monitored and might be sealed included I-8, I-10, Ghauri Town, Bhara Kahu, G-6 and G-7 sectors.

Various cities which have registered increase in infection cases and have been identified by NCOC for necessary restrictive measures include Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Swat, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Sialkot, Gujarat, Ghotki, Larkana, Khairpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Malakand and Mardan.

Meanwhile, chairing a meeting here to review the corona situation countrywide and the measures, prime minister emphasized the pivotal role of public in curbing the spread of coronavirus across the country by adopting precautionary measures, saying the government was taking all out steps to protect people from the virus.

Imran contended that the government on the basis of latest estimates was taking all out steps to protect people from the killer disease.

The meeting was attended by Information and Broadcasting Minister Shibli Faraz, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah, Industries and Production Minister Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Finance Advisor Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Special Assistant for Information Lt Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Focal Person Dr. Faisal Sultan, Chairman NDMA and senior officers participated also attended the forum.

Expressing satisfaction over meeting of needs of protective clothing and kits in the country, he directed the local leadership to review the COVID-19 facilities in hospitals in their respective areas in cooperation with the administration and also play a vibrant role in ensuring people's cooperation in following the SOPs.

He said the provinces had been issued directions for smart lockdowns in the affected areas. “Steps should be taken while keeping in view the ground realities so that a balance is created between precautionary measures and economic activities in the upcoming difficult weeks,” he maintained.

The meeting discussed the current status of the coronavirus, estimates for the next few days and steps to be taken to address the situation. The current status of beds, oxygen, ventilators and facilities for corona patients in different provinces of the country and the steps to be taken to increase it were also reviewed.

The meeting was informed that at present 107 laboratories testing corona are functioning in the country and 25,000 tests are being conducted on departure basis.

In the beginning, there were only two of them. The meeting was informed that there are currently 4,800 ventilators in the country.

In the beginning, their total number was seven hundred. Of the existing 4,800 ventilators, another 1,600 will be added soon.

N-95 masks and ventilators are being manufactured locally in the country. The meeting was informed that by July, 2,000 more coveted beds would be added in different hospitals in all the provinces.

Regarding the smart lockdown in the corona-affected areas, the meeting was informed that in 20 major cities of the country, places had been identified where the number of the affected people was high and where administrative action by provincial governments and district administrations had been taken.

Noting the difficulties in the availability of some of the medicines and injections used by COVID-19 patients, Imran directed the chairman NDMA to ensure that the required medicines and injections were readily available.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a review meeting on measures to reduce the prices of essential commodities.

The meeting was attended by Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Finance Advisor Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Trade Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant Dr. Shahbaz Gul and senior officers. Provincial Chief Secretaries attended the meeting through a video link.

The four provincial chief secretaries requested the prime minister to bring down the prices of basic commodities, especially to ensure that the benefits of the significant reduction in petrol and diesel prices by the government were brought to the notice of the people by reducing the prices of essential commodities.

The prime minister was also given a detailed briefing on administrative measures against stockpiling and adulteration of essential commodities.

The meeting was informed that the decision of the federal government to allow inter-provincial movement of wheat had started yielding positive results but steps were being taken to bring down the prices of flour further.

Addressing the meeting, the prime minister said reduction in petrol and diesel prices by the government was aimed at providing all possible relief to the people. He directed that all the provincial chief secretaries should formulate a joint strategy to bring the fruits of the government's decision to the people of the country.

Talking about adulteration of essential commodities, the prime minister said that the monster of adulteration was causing ill health to our children, the elderly and the nation. “In the past, adulteration has been neglected. Availability of pure goods reflects good governance so special attention should be paid to this issue.”

Regarding the abundant supply of wheat in the country as well as reduction in the price of flour, the prime minister directed the National Price Control Committee to take all necessary steps in this regard to ensure the supply of flour to the people at a reasonable price.

In a related development, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting to review progress on government initiatives under the New Pakistan Housing Scheme to build houses for low-income people and promote the construction sector.

The meeting was attended by Chairman New Pakistan Housing Authority Lieutenant General (R) Anwar Ali Haider and senior officers, while Governor SBP Reza Baqir, former finance minister Shaukat Tareen, Arif Habib, Mudassar Khan, Aqeel Karim Dhedi, Hassan Bakhshi and others attended through the video link.

Chairman New Pakistan Housing Authority said in view of the virus situation, a think tank consisting of experts in the field of construction had been formed to promote the construction sector and move the New Pakistan Housing Project forward. Recommendations have been made regarding the management of financial resources for the promotion of housing, especially for low-income people, and the method to be adopted in this regard.

Regarding concessions in the construction sector, it was informed that fees for transfer and registration of property had been significantly reduced and this had been implemented in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In addition, the New Pakistan Housing Authority is making special arrangements to facilitate developers and builders so that they can easily avail themselves of the incentives provided by the government in the construction sector.

The meeting considered in detail the recommendations of the think tank to be set up for the development of the construction sector. Imran said the New Pakistan Housing Project was the most important project of the present government in terms of economic flow, which will enable the development of many allied industries. He said in view of the corona situation, the government had paid a special attention to the development of the construction sector so as to promote the construction sector and ensure the provision of houses to the low-income people and provide employment opportunities to people.

He said the government was providing assistance of Rs30 billion for the completion of New Pakistan Housing Project so that the project of providing private shelter to low income people could be taken forward.

The prime minister directed that the recommendations of the think tank be finalized in consultation with the commercial banks to ensure the creation of financial resources for housing projects under the New Pakistan Housing Scheme.

He directed that under the New Pakistan Housing Authority, a special cell comprising representatives of SBP, concerned ministries, provincial governments and relevant provincial departments should be constituted to improve coordination and resolve construction related issues on fast track basis.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema Monday said the provincial government was implementing mature decisions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the federal and Punjab governments were on the same page to curb coronavirus. “It is impossible to stop the spread of novel virus without cooperation of masses,” she urged.

She warned that in case of violation of the SOPs, the administration would take strict action against the violators. Replying a question, she said the government had decided to completely seal off some areas of Lahore for two weeks due to rapid increase in coronavirus cases. She advised public to be careful and avoid circulating rumors being shared on social media.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases in the country rose to 148,617 and deaths to 2,834 on Monday. Of the total confirmed cases of 148,617, Sindh reported 55,581 cases, Punjab 55,878, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 18,013, Balochistan 8,177, Islamabad Capital Territory 8,569, Gilgit-Baltistan 1,143, and AJK 647.

Of 2,834 deaths, Punjab reported 1,081 deaths, Sindh 853, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 707, Balochistan 85, Islamabad Capital Territory 78, Gilgit-Baltistan 17, and AJK 13. Over 100 deaths and 5,248 new cases were reported in the last twenty-four hours. Meanwhile, DG Afghan Transit Trade Zahid Khokhar lost life to corona on Monday, confirmed the family members.