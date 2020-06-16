Health budget cut by 26.12%

LAHORE: Despite unprecedented effects of global coronavirus pandemic in Punjab, the provincial government slashed the health sector budget by 26.12%. Under the Annual Development Programme 2020-21, it allocated Rs33.612 billion for the upcoming fiscal year, compared to previous year’s combined allocation of Rs45.5 billion for the bifurcated departments. Having been severely affected by Covid-19 pandemic, the provincial government reflected its priorities and parameters in the “Rise Punjab” and directed its resources towards preventive and curative aspects of the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s development budget for health sector registered a cut of Rs11.888 billion under ADP 2019-20. The sector faced a cut of 34.75% with a decrease of Rs17.908 billion for ADP 2020-21 than previously projected amount of Rs51.520 billion, including Rs19.360 billion for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SH&MED) and Rs32.160 billion for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) for ADP 2020-21 under medium-term development framework (MTDF).

For financial year 2020-21, the Punjab government allocated Rs22.150 billion for 56 schemes of the SH&MED and Rs11.462 billion for 117 schemes of the P&SHD. The SH&MED would spend Rs9.350 billion on 50 ongoing schemes, Rs250 million on three new schemes and Rs12.550 billion on three schemes under other development programme (ODP).

For 50 ongoing schemes, this department would utilise Rs762.879 million for eight schemes in Medical Education, Rs244.169 million for five schemes in specialised healthcare and miscellaneous, and Rs8,342.952 million for 37 schemes of tertiary care hospitals.

For three new schemes, the department would utilise Rs100 million for a single scheme in specialised healthcare and miscellaneous and Rs150 million for two schemes in tertiary care hospitals.

The P&SHD would spend Rs9.502 billion for 113 ongoing schemes, and Rs1.960 billion for four new schemes.

For 113 ongoing schemes, the department would utilise Rs25 million for two schemes under the local development programme, Rs3,237.675 million for seven schemes in preventive healthcare, Rs548.699 million for 41 schemes in primary healthcare, Rs3,349.278 million for 49 schemes in secondary healthcare, Rs1,292.848 million for 11 schemes in research and development, and Rs1,048.5 million for three schemes under special initiatives.

For four new schemes, the department would utilise Rs1.9 billion for two schemes in preventive healthcare, Rs10 million for one scheme in primary healthcare, and Rs50 million for a single scheme in secondary healthcare.

In view of unusual Covid-19 pandemic situation, the SH&MED added new field hospitals along with dedicated isolation facilities, setting up BSL-3 diagnostic labs, having quality diagnostic facilities as well as infrastructure and specialised health human resource (HHR) trained in micro and molecular biology with bio-safety standards as prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) including International Health Regulations (IHRs), etc. For the year 2019-20, Rs22 billion were allocated. The total number of schemes were 94, out of which 42 were ongoing, 48 new schemes with allocation of Rs9.3 billion and Rs10.1 billion, respectively.

However, there were three ODP schemes of Rs2.6 billion. Overall, the progress of SH&MED sector was good with 98% utilisation against released amount.

ADP 2020-21 of SH&MED sector is directly aligned with RISE framework and its target pillars. The parameters given in the framework such as high priority to schemes having utilisation >= 80%, suspension of nonessential projects and realignment of ongoing projects have been adopted and resultantly completion of 20 projects have been prioritised for the year.

For FY 2020-21, Rs22.150 billion has been allocated for the SH&MED sector. The total number of schemes is 56 out of which the SH&MED sector intends to complete 20 schemes. Major targets and new initiatives include: Punjab Health Insurance Programme, establishment of Tertiary care Hospital (Nishtar–II), Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan Institute of Cardiology DG Khan, Tertiary Care Hospital in Sheikh Zayed Rahim Yar Khan, Mother & Child Block, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Lahore, up-gradation of Radiology/ Specialties Departments in Services Hospital, Lahore, construction of Academic Block of Nawaz Sharif Medical College, Gujrat, establishment of Institute of Paediatrics Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery at the Children Hospital, Lahore, Programme for Revamping of Emergencies of Tertiary Care Hospital in Punjab (BV Hospital Bahawalpur and DHQ Hospital Sargodha), provision/replacement of Incinerators in Teaching Hospitals in Punjab, provision of Missing Facilities in Punjab Institute of Neurosciences, Lahore and Pilot Programme for Hub and Spoke model.

Special focus has been given to up-gradation of existing infrastructure i.e. labs have been upgraded from BSL-2 to BSL-3 and training of the Human Resource etc. responding to emergent requirements relating COVID-19 emergency. Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has launched a helpline “1033” to facilitate general public with basic health services and make them informed about COVID-19 and other diseases like dengue, Hepatitis, TB, Flu & Fever.

Currently, due to rapid spread of virus, Punjab province is experiencing huge catastrophe. While facing the economic recession due to COVID-pandemic, Government of Punjab has framed RISE Punjab framework to promote investment and development in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic. In this regard, P&SH Department is taking necessary steps to combat COVID-19 by taking new initiatives in ADP 2020-21 and making its best efforts to align the MTDF 2020-21 with health-related priorities set in the RISE Punjab framework.

Major initiatives include Prevention and Control of Hepatitis in Punjab, Infection Control Program, Enhanced HIV/ AIDS Control Programme Punjab, Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases like Diabetes, Hypertension, Cancer etc., Communicable Disease Control Program, Chief Ministers Stunting Reduction Programme for 11 Southern Districts of Punjab, Strengthening of BHUs (Phase-I), Upgradation of THQ hospital, Taunsa, DG Khan (100 beds to 190 beds capacity), 4 Mother and Child Hospitals are going to be constructed at Mianwali, Layyah, Rajanpur and Multan, revamping of all DHQ and THQ Hospitals in Punjab, establishment of Queue Management System at 5 DHQ Hospitals in Punjab, Prime Minister Health Initiative, Integrated Program for Communicable Disease Control, Punjab, Integrated Reproductive Maternal Newborn & Child Health (IRMNCH) & Nutrition Program (Phase-III), provision of Ultra Sonography Machines at 24/7 BHUs in South Punjab, and up-gradation of DHQ Hospital, Mianwali.