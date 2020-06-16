Sindh IGP takes notice of giving peace award to alleged gangster

KARACHI: After the notice of DIG Larkana regarding the peace award given to Tegho Khan Teghani, chief of his Teghani tribe, Sindh IGP Mushtaq Mahar also issued an explanation to two senior police officers SSP Kashmore-Kandhkot Asad Raza and SSP Shikarpur Kamran Nawaz Panjotha.

Two days earlier, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Larkana Irfan Baloch by taking notice of the pictures of SSP Shikarpur Kamran Nawaz Panjotha and SSP Kashmore-Kandhkot Asad Raza giving peace award to Tegho Teghani, which went viral on social media, have issued an explanation to both the officers. Rao Ahmad Shafi, son of martyred DSP Rao Shafi, approached the Sindh High Court and Supreme Court and police higher authorities through a letter complaining against awarding a police award for peace to Sardar Tegho Khan Teghani.IGP Mahar took notice of the pictures of the police officers of giving peace award to Tegho Teghani on social media and issued an explanation to SSP Raza.

IGP Mahar inquired the police officer what the efforts of Tegho Teghani were to restore law and order on which he was given peace award. IGP Sindh and DIG Larkana in their explanation letters to police officers by showing displeasure narrated that this move of SSPs has caused grief and anger in the family of martyred DSP Shafiullah.

Both the SSPs were directed to respond immediately to the matter and also to perform well in the ‘Kacha area’ police operation in their respective districts instead of taking such steps.