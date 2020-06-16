close
OC
Our Correspondent
June 16, 2020

Woman body found

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 16, 2020

LAHORE: A body of a 30-year-old unidentified woman was found in Qila Gujjar Singh. The body was in a decomposed condition. A police team reached the spot on information and removed the body to morgue for autopsy. Initial investigations suggested that the victim might have been assaulted before murder.

