Tue Jun 16, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 16, 2020

Public buildings get Rs9.734b

LAHORE: For fiscal year 2020-21, an amount of Rs9.734 billion has been allocated for the public buildings sector. According to the documents, in financial year 2019-20, 406 schemes (328 ongoing schemes and 78 new schemes) were included with an allocation of Rs. 9.80 billion. Out of the 406 schemes, 106 schemes completed whereas 160 schemes are at advance stage of completion.

