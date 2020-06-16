Transport, mass transit budge increased

LAHORE: For fiscal year 2020-21, Rs.42.33 billion was allocated for transport sectors which is almost Rs29 billion larger than the previous budget. Targets and major initiatives fixed for 2020-21 include Completion of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project, Establishment of nine permanent Weigh Stations, acquisition of land for 12 No. Vehicle Inspection & Certificate System stations in Punjab, Procurement, Installation and Maintenance of Weighing Equipment and Operations and Management of Permanent Weigh Stations. No new scheme has been introduce in this budge. During 2019-20, funds amounting to Rs. 13.50 billion were allocated for development schemes of transport sector.