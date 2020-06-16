Three hospitals allocate free beds for corona patients

LAHORE: On the appeal of University of Health Sciences’ (UHS) Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram, three private sector teaching hospitals of the city have allocated 450 beds for free treatment of corona virus patients. UHS VC Prof Javed Akram, on Monday, inaugurated corona wards in the teaching hospitals attached with Central Park Medical College, University College of Medicine and Dentistry, University of Lahore, and Pak Red Crescent Medical College, Lahore, where 150 beds each have been provided for free treatment of corona patients.