Tue Jun 16, 2020
June 16, 2020

People urged to donate plasma

June 16, 2020

LAHORE: Pakistan Ulema Council and Darul Afta Pakistan has appealed to people recovered from the coronavirus to donate plasma to other victims.

In a decree issued from Darul Afta Pakistan with the consent of leading religious scholars of Pakistan Ulema Council and other religious schools of thought, it appealed to people recovered from the coronavirus to donate plasma to other victims, stating the sale and trading of plasma is forbidden in Shariah. It was issued by Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and leading scholars.

