Rs331.869b to be received for wheat trade

LAHORE: An amount of Rs 331.869 billion is estimated to be received for commodity operations involving wheat trade compared to the amount of Rs 334.470 billion realized during FY2019-20.

This amount includes Rs 217.2 billion on account of state trading (wheat) and Rs 114.7 billion of for repayment of commercial bank loans. Wheat grains are procured directly from farmers by the Food Department with financing from the banking consortia while receipts from the sale of wheat are then deposited in Account No II, from where these are utilised to retire the consortia loans.

The budget estimates for the fiscal 2019-20 for state trading was Rs 225.561 billion against estimates of Rs 217.211 for the upcoming financial year. Similarly, the repayment of commercial bank loans was Rs 108.984 billion against estimated Rs 114.659 billion for the next fiscal. It is astonishing to note that the provincial finance minister claimed in his speech that the target of 4.5 million tons wheat procurement has been met. It is not correct as the Food Department has yet procured less than 4.2 million tons and the procurement drive is still going on. According to budget documents, food security challenges have pushed the food sector to changes with the changing dynamics of procurement and storage of wheat. The challenging scenario requires a paradigm shift in line with the global dynamics.

Covid-19 has posed challenges for food security and employment opportunities in Punjab. Public investment through ADP 2020-21 for food sector is focused to offset the adverse impact of Covid-19. For ADP 2020-21, there are a total of eight schemes (seven ongoing and 1 new) having budget estimates of Rs 200.000 million (Rs 199.000 million for ongoing, Rs 1.000 million for new schemes).

Following interventions in the Annual Development Plan 2020-21 are especially aligned to minimize this impact: mobile food sampling and inspection infrastructure for strengthening anti-adulteration campaign in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan, construction of modern concrete silos of 100,000 M.tons capacity in M.Garh and Bahawalpur District (Phase-I) 30,000 M.tons at Bahawalpur) Bahawalpur, Ahmedpur East, Digitization of inventory control & ERP of Food Directorate, Lahore. Establishment/upgradation of food testing laboratory, Multan, establishment of food testing laboratory of PFA in Faisalabad.

In addition, the following major targets will be achieved in FY 2020-21: construction of office complex of Food Directorate, Divisional Food Office, Lahore and DFC Office, Lahore-I&II, mobile food sampling and inspection infrastructure for strengthening anti-adulteration campaign in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan, construction of office building of Divisional Office Sahiwal and District Food Controller, Sahiwal.