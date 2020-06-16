Non-development budget for education enhanced by Rs 8b

LAHORE: While the Punjab government enhanced its non-development budget for the education sector by Rs 8 billion, a significant cut of over Rs 12 billion, mostly for schools, has been noted on the development side for the fiscal year 2020-21.

The Punjab government has allocated Rs 391 billion for the education sector of which a major chunk of Rs 357 billion will go for salaries and other related expenditures while the remaining Rs 34.55 billion (9 per cent of total budget) will be spent under the Annual Development Programme 2020-21.

Last year, the Punjab government had allocated Rs 383 billion for the education sector, of which Rs 336 billion was current budget while Rs 46.9 billion was development budget. Seen in this context, the budget for the education sector is Rs 8 billion more this time. However, when compared with the development budget, the same has been slashed by Rs 12 billion.

According to budget documents of Rs 350.10 billion for School Education, Rs 27.6 billion have been allocated as development budget. For the fiscal year 2019-20, it was Rs 32 billion which shows the development budget for School Education has been decreased by Rs 4 billion this year.

Similarly, for the higher education, Rs 37.56 billion have been earmarked of which only Rs 3.90 billion have been allocated for development programme. Last year, the Punjab government had allocated Rs 7.3 billion for higher education’s annual development programme, which means this sector has suffered a cut of Rs 3.4 billion.

For the year 2020-21, the School Education Department (SED) Punjab aims to take a holistic approach towards development by focusing on quality, access and governance as guided by the “Rise Punjab Framework”. The department will spend its development budget of Rs 27.6 billion on 24 schemes of which 11 include new schemes. Some of these include science, technology, engineering & mathematics (STEM) initiatives in Punjab (Rs 200 million), Taleem Ghar (Rs 180 million) and provision of mobile schools (Rs 100 million). The School Education Department will spend Rs 4 billion for imparting education through outsourcing of public schools under Punjab Education Initiative Management Authority (PEIMA) and Rs 18 billion for imparting education through Punjab Education Foundation (PEF). Some other schemes include upgradation of schools, provision of additional classrooms, computer labs and maintenance of schools’ buildings.

The Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab will spend its development budget of Rs 3.90 billion on 90 ongoing schemes, 6 new schemes and two development programmes. Some of the new schemes include automation of the HED Punjab, promotion of education through e-learning while one programme is related to Baba Gurunanak University, Nankana Sahib (Phase-I) with Rs 967 million. The department also plans to establish seven new universities including Kohsar University, Murree and Thal University, Bhakkar.

While under other development programmes, Rs 100 million have been allocated for the Punjab Education Endowment Fund and Rs 50 million for the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC).

Under the ADP 2020-21, an amount of Rs 2.5 billion has been allocated for literacy and non-formal education and Rs 555 million for special education. Literacy and non-formal education was allocated Rs 2.6 billion in ADP 2019-20 and now this sector has been allocated an amount of Rs 2.5 billion which will be spent on one ongoing-scheme and 7 new schemes including one related to additional non-formal basic education schools in Punjab. Special education, which was allocated Rs 1 billion in the last fiscal year, has been allocated Rs 555 million and this will be spent on 9 ongoing schemes and 5 new schemes. Some of these new schemes include strengthening and upgradation of special education institutions in Punjab. Separately, the Punjab government has allocated over Rs 4 billion for Daanish Schools.