PTU rejects education budget

LAHORE: The Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) has demanded an additional budget of Rs 50 billion for school education. In a press release, PTU leaders including Rana Liaqat, Sajjad Kazmi and others observed that around 50,000 posts of teachers and other employees were vacant in public schools across the province while 20,000 additional classrooms were needed in schools. They said the current budget was against the expectations and demanded the government to allocate additional Rs 50 billion for school education.