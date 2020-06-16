Roads budget cut

LAHORE: The government of Punjab has allocated an amount of Rs. 30.825billion for the roads sector. The total numbers of schemes are 907, out of which the roads sector intends to complete 366.

This allocated budget is Rs5billion less than FY2019 -20, as an amount of Rs. 35billion had been allocated in 2019-2020. Rs 17,870 million will be spent on ongoing schemes while Rs 11,950 m will be spent on new schemes in the province. It said Punjab Economic Stimulus Programme has been launched to improve road infrastructure, which include small works Rural Accessibility Programme for Civil Divisions Multan, D.G Khan & Bahawalpur (Phase-II); Rural Accessibility Programme for Civil Divisions Rawalpindi, Sargodha & Gujranwala (Phase-II); Rural Accessibility Programme for Civil Divisions Faisalabad Lahore & Sahiwal (Phase-II); Rehabilitation of Dualized Road from Sargodha to Makhdoom Interchange; Rehabilitation of metal road from Zain to Bharthi including Pile Foundation Bridge over Nullah Sanghar, D.G Khan; Launching of Punjab Arterial Roads Improvement Programme.