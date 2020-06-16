Rs 17.270b for irrigation sector

LAHORE: The planned outlay for the irrigation sector in 2020-21 has been pegged at Rs 17.270 billion against the outgoing fiscal year’s allocation of Rs 23.4 billion.

According to budget documents, irrigated agriculture is the lifeline of Punjab’s agro-based economy as it accounts for 20pc of the GDP and caters for a major portion of provincial workforce. Over 90pc of agricultural output in Punjab comes from farmlands irrigated by one of the largest irrigation systems in the world. The irrigation conveyance network is serving 21 million acres (8.4 million hectare) cultivable command area with cropping intensities generally exceeding 120pc.

The vast irrigation system in the province, however, faces major irrigation and drainage challenges with profound economic, environmental and social implications. Key issues include mounting water shortages, which have further accentuated in the wake of increasing effects of climate change and recurring floods and drought events, deterioration of irrigation and drainage infrastructure overtime due to a combination of age, chronic under-funding for maintenance and repair and lack of appropriate asset management planning; gaps in meeting financial sustainability of the system owing to low recovery of Abiana, inefficient operational regimes and low M&R funding; lack of participatory approach in operations, maintenance and management of irrigation services leading to inefficiencies and imprudent and inefficient utilization and management of groundwater.

Irrigation sector’s total outlay for the year 2019-20 was Rs 23.4 billion. Irrigation sector’s allocation constitutes 5.53pc of the core ADP (2019-20). Planned outlays for development in the sector in years 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 are Rs 17.270 billion, Rs 45.123 billion and Rs 36.729 billion respectively. Total 34 schemes (30 ongoing and 4 new) are targeted to be completed in 2020-21. Out of the total Rs 17.270 billion budget for the irrigation sector, foreign funding is Rs 10.77 billion. There are around 124 ongoing schemes in the irrigation sector. While preparing ADP 20-21, labour intensive schemes with better physical progress and minimum field related issues, where more skilled/unskilled labour can be employed are prioritized for funding. Moreover, schemes which will improve on-farm productivity are prioritized for funding and those with field-related issues and poor progress are capped for the current financial year. Major initiatives for ADP 2020-21 include: Trimmu Barrage located on Chenab River; Islam Barrage located on Sutlej river; Disaster Risk Management works under NDRMF; Provision of Flood Protection Sector Project-III (FPSP-III); feasibility study for flood risk management; feasibility study for remodeling of BRBD Link Canal to meet the shortage of canal supply for Lahore and Kasur Divisions. Furthermore, various ongoing initiatives are targeted to be fully completed in FY 2020-21.