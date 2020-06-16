Rs53.2m for Auqaf, religious affairs ministry

LAHORE: The Punjab government has allocated Rs53.2 million for auqaf and religious affairs

ministry.

In the previous budget, the government had allocated Rs300 million for auqaf and religious affairs. However, the auqaf department spent only Rs56 million. The targets set by the government in the financial year 2020-21 mainly deal with the completion of the already going schemes; construction of Jamia Masjid Goth Aloo Sadiqabad, restoration of shrine of Hazrat Shah Sadiq Jhang, up-gradation of Bibi Pakdaman in Lahore, reconstruction of mosque at shrine of Hazrat Bala Pir in Okara, for facilities at shrine of Hazrat Shah Habib in Khanewal, restoration of shrine of Hazrat Sakhi Sarwar in DG Khan, facilitation at Badshahi Mosque and others. On the other hand, the Punjab government has allocated Rs 1.49 billion in budget 2020-21 for the directorate of mines and minerals. Last years it was Rs860 million. The government has almost given 57 percent more to mines and minerals this year as compared to previous years. Out of this, Rs1.3 billion has been allocated to the Punjab Minerals Company while rest of the money will be spent on buying machinery and construction of two new residences of staff of mines and minerals department at two different places. The government has allocated Rs2.39 billion under the head of “Governance and Information Technology”. The budget of information technology has decreased by 44%. However, only Rs3.4 billion was spent out of last fiscal year’s budget. The schemes which will be completed this year include surveillance cameras at the entrance and exit points of Lahore, provincial and regional control rooms of Civil Defence will be established, GIS integrated computerisation of urban immovable property tax system will be established in 30 districts of the province, E-library Board of Revenue Punjab will be established, commercial courts will be operationalised, Punjab criminal prosecution services will be digitised.