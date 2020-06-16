Masses see no relief in Punjab budget

LAHORE: The general public reacting over the Punjab budget for fiscal year 2020-21 said the government’s budgetary allocations are just jugglery of words and do not focus on projects pertaining to real welfare of the masses and quality of life.

Commoners while talking to The News said masses are already burdened with different kind of taxes and living miserably due to Covid-19 but the government has failed in providing any big relief in the budget.

On the other hand, government employees are of the view that a small pay raise which was provided in previous budgets was basically inflation management but in this fiscal year government has even failed in providing that peanut raise.

Arsalan Ahmad, a resident of Sant Nagar said the government is claiming that it has given a huge education budget but in fact most of the budget is non-developmental and will be spent on giving salaries to the teachers instead of establishing new schools and institutions.

Raza Ali, who is an IT professional, said he has come to know that the government has decreased the budget of information technology department as in previous year the department failed to spend the allocated amount of money. He said not only decrease in the budget is a problem but of not spending the budget is a bigger problem, it means that the department is not working up to the mark, he added. He further said what will happen to the slogans which were given by the government for creating new opportunities for e-commerce and other IT-based businesses.

Shahid Aslam, a daily wager at godown on The Mall, said he has come to know that the Punjab government has collected only Rs1 billion for the Naya Pakistan Housing Project. “I have associated myself with this government with the dream that I will get a roof on the heads of my family. How is it possible to build millions of houses for the people of Punjab in Rs1 billion,” he questioned.

Sarmad Riaz, a resident of Johar Town showed satisfaction over the budget saying that the times are tough and in such times the government has given a very balanced budget.

He said the government employees are crying over no raise in salaries but they should be thankful to the government that it is giving them salary in this tough Covid-19 situation. “I am happy that I have been given facility of submitting my property tax in two instalments without surcharge,” he added. Unemployed Wali Shahjahan said the government has allocated a large sum for vocational training institutes and Hunarmand Programme; he will join this programme which will help him in getting employment.