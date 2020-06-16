Six burnt to death, 10 injured as van catches fire

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Six people, including women and children, were burnt to death while 10 others sustained burns when a van caught fire near Aminpur Interchange on the M-4 on Monday.
Reportedly, the van was on its way to Gojra from Sheikhupura when it caught fire after colliding with a fence in Sandal Bar police limits. As a result, Ibatasam, 6, Bilal, 22, Imran, 45, Khalida, 32, Kaif, 9, and Abeeha, 7, were burnt to death while Abdul Qayyum, Kashif, Mateeur Rahman, Mujeebur Rahman, Saima, Faqiha, Sadia, Saba, Seerat and Abdul Rasheed sustained burns.