People with blood group O less prone to COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: The people with blood group O have less chance of contracting coronavirus, according to several studies published all over the world during the pandemic.

But, the people with blood group A might be more vulnerable. After the pandemic broke out, one of the questions that scientists and doctors became puzzled by was why some people were more susceptible to contracting and even succumbing to the disease caused by coronavirus than others.

According to a news item carried by a leading Israeli newspaper, several studies and researches have said that genetics plays in susceptibility to contracting the virus, and some more specifically have linked the role played by blood type.

The studies came to a similar conclusion that the people with blood type O have less chance of getting COVID-19. Two studies came out of Wuhan, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, one that researched the link between blood type and COVID-19 susceptibility, and the other that investigated the link between blood type and the risk of contracting pneumonia caused by SARS-COV-2 – the novel coronavirus.

Another study came out of Italy and Spain, which investigated the link between genetics and SARS-COV-2 respiratory failure. But apparently the most popular, as well as most recent study is the ongoing research published by the personal genetics company 23andMe regarding evidence that blood type plays a role in COVID-19. 23andMe is a company that sends out personal genetics testing kits to individuals who are interested in finding out their genetic history and or their predisposition to certain genetically transmitted diseases such as certain types of cancer.