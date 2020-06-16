Justice Isa case: Govt to be held accountable if reference proves wrong

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday observed if the presidential reference filed against a judge proved to be wrong, the government could be made accountable for it.

A ten-member full court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial resumed hearing into a set of petitions, challenging the Presidential Reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa for allegedly not disclosing his foreign properties in his wealth returns.

Counsel for the federation Farogh Nasim continued his arguments and cited various countries’ judgments including UK, Canada and India pertaining to the accountability of judges of the superior courts.

During the course of hearing, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah observed that as judges of the superior courts are accountable, the government is also answerable for its acts. “If the presidential reference filed against a judge proved to be wrong, the government will also have to give answer for this”, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked.

To which Farogh Naseem replied that definitely, the law minister, the prime minister, the president are are also accountable.

The judge also asked the counsel for the federation to assist the court under what law the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) can ask the petitioner’s judge about the properties of his spouse.

Farogh Nasim replied that he will answer this question. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah then asked as to whether there is any possibility whereby the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) could ask the spouse of the petitioner judge about the sources of her income. Farogh Naeeem replied if the FBR asked and the spouse of the judge replied, the case would come to an end.

“Then why you are stressing that the petitioner judge is required to answer about the properties of his spouse,” Justice Mansoro Ali Shah asked the federation counsel.

The counsel, however, again contended that as the Supreme Judicial Council is conducting disciplinary proceedings against the judge, therefore, the petitioner judge is required to answer about the properties of his spouse.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial told the federation counsel that the court is hearing him for quite some time but it found now that the counsel is now going away from the reference filed against the petitioner’s judge.

“We know the jurisdiction of the Supreme Judicial Council and you were to tell us that the information placed before the council are just information or it has some importance,” Justice Bandial asked the federation counsel.

Justice Bandial further recalled, “What are the sources of funding for purchasing the properties and the federation’s counsel has not yet assisted the court on this important point?”

The judge observed that there is no doubt that the position of a judge is public trust or a sacred trust but the counsel has to link it with the present case as to how this trust was violated.

“We cannot remove a judge from his post on mere an impression and so far the allegation you have made in the reference, there is no allegation of dishonesty and misconduct against the petitioner judge,” Justice Bandial remarked.

The judge further told the federation counsel that he (Naseem) has dissociated himself from Section 116 of Income Tax Ordinance in which he has alleged that the petitioner judge has violated the tax law.

“Furthermore, you did not cite any law or judgment announced either by the Supreme Court of Pakistan or any other country that could establish that if a spouse violates any tax law, the liability will be on his husband to answer for it,” Justice Bandial told Farogh Naseem.

The judge observed that under Section 116, there was no obligation of a judge to disclose properties of his spouse and if any violation was made in this regard, the FBR should ask the spouse of the petitioner judge.

“We have been hearing you since last week but you have not yet started your arguments on malice,” Justice Bandial said.

Justice Bandial further observed that they are sitting here for the interpretation of constitutional jurisdiction of the Supreme Judicial Council as well as Supreme Court while counsel has argued that once a show cause notice is issued, it cannot be challenged.

“But if you did not answer the basic question that the instant reference was filed on the basis of mala fide and asked if it can be maintained further”, Justice Bandial asked the federation counsel. Justice Maqbool Baqir observed if the foundation is crumbled, the whole superstructure falls.

During the course of hearing, the federation counsel cited various judgments including the case of Arsalan Ifthikhar Chaudhry, son of former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry as well as judgments of Indian, Canadian and UK Supreme Courts and contended that the post of judge is a public trust and here in Pakistan, it’s considered as a sacred trust as well and if any question arises pertaining to the status and integrity of a judge, he becomes answerable to the public.

Farogh Nasim further submitted if the people representatives failed to disclose assets of their family or spouses, they become disqualified under Article 63 of the Constitution adding that the status and conduct of a judge is very high in the society, therefore, he is required to maintain it so.

Justice Bandial, however, observed that there is no allegations of corruption or dishonesty against the petitioner’s judge while all the bar association have supported the judge as there is no allegation of corruption against him.

“We admit that we are also answerable and accountable but there must be a solution to this debate,” Justice Bandial observed.

The judge added that they have heard this case for nine months and will be hearing for other nine months but there will be no solution unless and until the counsel does not arrive at basic question.

“And this basic point is malice on which you have to assist us in this regard,” Justice Bandial told the federation counsel.

Farogh Nasim contended that spouse is a part of judge family and both of them did not disclose the London properties, adding that not disclosing his or spouse property is a punishable crime.

Justice Maqbool Baqir asked the counsel about the information laid before the Supreme Judicial Council regarding the assets beyond means of the petitioner’s judge.

Farogh Naseem replied that the judge had shown his income as a lawyer in 2008-09 to which Justice Maqbool Baqir asked the counsel to establish that the judge provided money to his spouse for purchasing the London’s properties.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah observed that perhaps the spouse might have got properties from her parents. And if so, if that will also be disclosed by the petitioner’s judge”, the judge questioned.

The judge further asked if the assets of the spouse of the judge are beyond her income than which forum will determine it. Naseem replied that under service of Pakistan the husband will answer it.

Farogh Naseem also cited the living beyond ostensible means (Punishment) Regulation 1969 that relates to a life style of a person. Justice Umar Ata Bandial, however, termed it a draconian law to which the federation counsel said that if it was a draconian law, why it was endorsed by the 18th constitutional amendment.

Justice Muneeb Akhtar, another member of the bench, however, observed that the reference did not mention anything about the lifestyle of the petitioner’s judge.

“Your case is about the ownership of properties not about lifestyle of anyone and in the reference, the issue of money laundering and transfer of foreign exchange was raised,” the judge reminded to the federation counsel. Later, the court adjourned the hearing for today (Tuesday).

Earlier, Munir A Malik told the court through video link from Karachi Registry that he has also filed a CMA in the matter pertaining to searching of London properties by the government through various means.

The court after accepting it made it part of the record. In the instant CMA, Justice Qazi Faez Isa rejected the stance of the government searching through various websites his family properties.

It was contended that one has to pass through various stages by searching the properties on search engines adding that if the government has searched out the properties, its documentary evidence should be provided at the earliest.

It was further contended that he has from the beginning maintained that the Mr Dogar is a mere proxy and his conduct is too salubrious.

He plants false stories, destroys reputation, protects the perpetrators of violence, places hurdles in the way of the police and misleads them away from the real criminals,” Justice Isa contended.

The malice, mala fide and ulterior motives of the contesting respondents are self-evident by their continued commitment and devotion to the proxy Mr Dogar, whom they have used to build the house of cards against the petitioner,” Justice Isa concluded and prayed to the apex court to consider the documents and the contents of his application.