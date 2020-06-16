Stay order subject to lowering sugar price: IHC

Ag agencies

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday has set June 19 to hear the petition of Sugar Mills Association.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing into miscellaneous petitions filed by sugarcane 1 farmers. During hearing, Justice Athar Minallah asked about the implementation of court’s order regarding selling sugar at Rs70 per kilogram over which, the additional attorney general has said that sugar is not being available in the markets on this rate.

To this, Justice Minallah remarked that restraining order was given in connection with sugar price. “We can defer the hearing till Friday if the authorities have failed to implement court’s directive.

Justice Athar further said that the court cannot determine the prices like this as it’s the duty of the executive. Later the court adjourned the hearing till June 19. Meanwhile, IHC rejected the plea for reopening educational institutions in the country.

The IHC chief justice took up for hearing of application filed by a citizen Monday. Chief Justice remarked that the court will not interfere. It is job of the executive to see it. Coronavirus is a challenge for the entire nation and the government.

Chief Justice inquired why he wanted to get educational institutions reopened. “This is a job of executive rather than the courts. It is job of government how to deal with the virus. We have opened courts keeping in view government policy,” he said.

The counsel for petitioner told the court that the jobs of all those affiliated with private schools are being terminated. People’s fundamental rights are being affected in the wake of government policy.

Chief Justice remarked if the schools have been reopened in other countries. Schools have not been reopened even in developed countries. The private schools can file application with Private Educational Institutions Authority (PERRA).

The counsel told the court that government has done nothing for private school teachers. The court should seek reply from it. The court rejected the petition and the counsel for petitioner withdrew his petition. The court inquired from the counsel how the virus has to be controlled. This is government decision. At present, the biggest fundamental right is saving the lives of the people.