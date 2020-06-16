NA Speaker’s austerity drive saves Rs360m

ISLAMABAD: In compliance of the austerity drive of the government of Pakistan, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar issued special instructions for controlling the expenditure of the NA Secretariat and around Rs360 million have been saved and surrendered to the public exchequer.

Asad Qaisar constantly oversees the monetary matters of the NA Secretariat with special emphasis on curtailing the avoidable and unnecessary expenditure.

The savings have been made from different heads of account by discouraging lavish and unnecessary expenditure while ensuring smooth conduct of the official obligations of the National Assembly Secretariat.