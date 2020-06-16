PM gives go ahead to England tour

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan who is also the Patron of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has given go ahead to the forthcoming national cricket team visit to England starting late June.

The prime minister’s approval for the tour was sought by PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani who met him late Monday afternoon in Islamabad. “Mani has called on the PM and had discussion relating cricket affairs,” a PM House official confirmed to The News.

Though the PCB had already made all the arrangements regarding naming touring squad and officials to accompany the team, the government permission was a must. “The fact of the matter is that the PCB had already sought the government consent and that was why all the preparations were finalised. The PCB chairman briefed the PM on the prospects and implications involved and also sought his permission before team’s departure. The PM was taken in confidence regarding the strength of touring party,” a source confirmed to The News.

Chairman Ehsan Mani also briefed the patron on the development work being carried out and plans to announce provincial cricket associations.

The News believed that names of the provincial association officials have also been discussed and PM approval was sought during the meeting. Even after the lapse of ten months, the PCB has yet to name provincial bodies that are to run cricket affairs in their respective areas. In a WhatsApp message to The News, Ehsan Mani said: It was a routine catch up meeting we have from time to time.