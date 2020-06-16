Recovered corona patients urged to donate plasma to save others’ life

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council and Darul Afta Pakistan has appealed to people recovered from coronavirus to donate plasma to other victims of coronavirus pandemic for recovery of health against COVID-19.

In a decree issued from Darul Afta Pakistan with consent of leading religious scholars of PUC and other religious schools of thought appealed people recovered from coronavirus to donate plasma to other victims of COVID-19 stating that sale and trading of plasma is forbidden in accordance with the teachings of Islamic Sharia. Making efforts to safe and rescue one person's life is equivalent to rescuing the entire humanity.