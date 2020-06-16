PPP pleads for joint action against budget passage

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Monday proposed to all the opposition parties to adopt a joint strategy to defeat the government in passing the Finance Bill 2020.

Rejecting the Finance Bill 2020, Secretary General PPP Nayyar Hussain Bokhari said the government could be sent home through a joint strategy to reject the money bill in the National Assembly.

“The opposition has a golden opportunity to get rid of the government by defeating it in the passage of finance bill through a united resolution,” he said.

He said the representatives of the elite had presented the budget for the elite on the dictation on the IMF. “On the one hand, the people are facing the COVID-19, on the other hand they are facing the rising inflation,” he said. Bokhari said it was a time that the opposition should sit together to consult and send the government home by rejecting the finance bill 2020.