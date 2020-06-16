NA Speaker takes notice of fertilizer subsidy, mango exports, PIA freight charges

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser took notice of the farmers’ concerns on disbursement mechanism of subsidy for fertilizers and pesticides.

Asad Qaiser, who also heads the Special Committee on Agricultural Products, stated that Ministry of National Food Security and Research in collaboration with the provinces should timely devise a mechanism to transparently disburse the subsidy to farmers and ensure that the subsidy reaches the farmers in letter and spirit.

The special committee passed a resolution for facilitating mango export to regional countries and beyond. The meeting of the special committee was held with the chair of its Chairman National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar here at Parliament House.

Federal Minster for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam stated that after the 18th Amendment agriculture was predominantly a domain of the provinces.

He said that the Ministry of National Food Security and Research steering the broader policy on fertilizers subsidy rely on the provincial implementation capacity. He said that the ECC has approved a significantly larger subsidy of Rs37 billion for fertilizers and pesticides and the government will ensure that the subsidy transparently reaches the farmers.

The members of the Committee and special invitees including Minister for Development Asad Umar, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Syed Naveed Qamar and Dr Fehmida Mirza urged the National Assembly Speaker to urgently convene a meeting with all the provinces and decide the disbursement mechanism for subsidy on fertilizers and pesticides. The Speaker will preside the meeting with the provincial agriculture departments next Monday.

The committee also deliberated on hurdles to Pakistani mango exporters particularly the upward revision of freight charges by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and logistical issues at the Taftan border.

The committee urged the PIA CEO to review the freight charges for mango export and report to the committee. The committee was informed that Pakistan exports more than 14,000 tons of mango worth Rs400 million to Iran each year.