Tue Jun 16, 2020
AFP
June 16, 2020

Iran says virus delays reading of Ukraine airline black boxes

AFP
June 16, 2020

TEHRAN: Iran said on Monday that the coronavirus pandemic has slowed its plans to send abroad the black boxes of a Ukrainian plane its forces mistakenly shot down in January. "From the first days of this painful incident, we announced our readiness to cooperate in investigating the black boxes of the Ukrainian plane," government spokesman Ali Rabiei said.

