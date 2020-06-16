close
Tue Jun 16, 2020
AFP
June 16, 2020

Swiss order temperature checks for travellers from Sweden

World

AFP
June 16, 2020

GENEVA: Switzerland opened its borders Monday to travellers from European Union countries but said temperature checks would be required for those flying in from Sweden, which has been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Like a raft of other European countries, non-EU member Switzerland reopened its borders on Monday after months of coronavirus curbs, to travellers from all 27 countries in the bloc, along with Britain, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. But its health ministry said that people entering the landlocked country from nations with high numbers of new infections could be subjected to temperature checks.

