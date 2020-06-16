India’s Tata Motors reports $1.3 bn loss as virus bites

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MUMBAI: India´s Tata Motors Monday reported a loss of $1.3 billion for the first three months of this year as sales in its key markets of China and Europe were hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The Mumbai-headquartered firm had just returned to the black in the previous quarter amid Chinese demand for its British luxury brands Jaguar and Land Rover.