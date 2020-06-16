Mercury shoots up to 43°C

LAHORE:The mercury reached 43°C Monday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met Officials said that the dry continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly very hot and dry weather is expected in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, partly cloudy, dry weather is expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Monday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad where the mercury reached 50°C while in Lahore it was 43°C and minimum was 27.2°C.