Rs1.3b for population welfare

Lahore:The Population Welfare Department has been allocated Rs1,320 million, Social Welfare Department Rs630 million, Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Rs500 million, Women Development Rs400 million while Labour and Human Resource Development Department got Rs150 million.

While among some of the major projects announced under ADP is establishment of Workers Repository Cell for which the government has earmaked Rs200 million. Among the major projects announced under ADP 2020-21 there are four for women; under Southern Punjab Poverty Alleviation Project (SPPAP), 900 small housing units will be constructed and given to 900 women, goat package will be given to 10,000 women, vocation and enterprise training will be given to 5,500 and 1200 women respectively, Women’s Income Generation and Self-reliance (WINGS) project will be launched by PSPA (Punjab Social Protection Authority) to provide livelihood to extremely vulnerable women in 9 districts of Punjab. Of the Punjab’s 110 million population 49 percent are women. One of the major achievements underlined in Budget 2020-21 is elimination of bonded labour in four districts of Punjab at the cost of Rs 196.9 million.