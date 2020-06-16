Rs11b earmarked for water schemes

To ensure provision of adequate, safe drinking water and sanitation facilities to the entire rural and urban communities of Punjab through equitable, efficient and sustainable services, the Punjab government has allocated Rs11 billion in the budget 2020-2021.

Out of Rs11 billion, Rs06 billion is allocated to 1,340 on-going schemes (55%) and Rs5 billion for new block programmes (45%). Strategic Interventions for the year 2020-21 included ensuring regional equity (Northern and Southern Punjab) in development portfolio, maximum allocation to on-going schemes for their timely completion to avoid cost overrun and curtail throw forward i.e. (55%), allocation of Rs1.574 billion for execution of 342 on-going water supply schemes, Rs3.793 billion for execution of 983 on-going sanitation schemes, Rs632.748 million for execution of 15 Punjab basis on-going schemes, block allocations of Rs5 billion (45% of total size) for new programmes, ensuring priority in resource distribution for sanitation sector by including two sanitation block programmes of Rs1.800 billion in ADP 2020-21.

New initiatives for the year 2020-21 included provision of 1,345 water supply schemes, provision of sanitation services to unserved rural and peri-urban areas of Punjab, Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority and promoting use of safe, hygienic latrines for men, women and children under PATS Programme. Under Punjab Economic Stimulus Programme following scheme are included Urban and Rural Sewerage and Sanitation Programme and Urban and Rural Water Supply Programme.

Budget document said that ensuring continuity and quality of water and sanitation services is crucial during the Covid-19 crisis in Punjab. In the current outbreak situation, Punjab being the largest province, children are the worst affected in informal settlements with poor WASH services (urban slums), densely populated neighbourhoods and remote areas where access and outreach are significantly limited due to lack/limited of basic infrastructure. Similarly, children, adolescents and women living in urban slums, around isolation centres, congested areas and religious gathering spaces, where law enforcement is weak, are further at risk of contracting the virus. The most vulnerable groups are sanitary workers collecting solid waste; daily wage workers, with no purchasing power who are likely to cut on expenditures like soap, and households without adequate and reliable WASH services e.g. a water supply to practice frequent hand-washing. Safely managed water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services are an essential part of preventing and protecting human health during infectious disease outbreaks, including the current Covid-19 pandemic. One of the most cost-effective strategies for increasing pandemic preparedness, especially in resource-constrained settings, is investing in core public health infrastructure, including water and sanitation systems. —